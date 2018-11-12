Congo opposition picks Martin Fayulu as its presidential candidate

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo's opposition coalition picked businessman and lawmaker Martin Fayulu to be its candidate in a December presidential election, it said in a statement.

Fayulu will face off against President Joseph Kabila's preferred successor for the ruling party, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadari, in Democratic Republic of Congo's election on Dec. 23.

(Reporting Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

