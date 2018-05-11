Congo confirms one dead from Ebola, 11 others infected

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's Health Minister Oly Ilunga on Thursday announced the first confirmed Ebola death in a new outbreak of the disease and said 11 other people are now confirmed to be infected.

At least 17 people have died since inhabitants of a village in the country's northwest began showing symptoms resembling Ebola several months ago. However, those cases were not confirmed through testing.

(Reporting by Patient Ligodi; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier)

