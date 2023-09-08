German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Friday said that he is confident that the Indian side will come up with a common declaration that will be at least consented to by most of the G20 states.

Talking to ANI news agency, Ackermann said, “…This is the peak of a very successful and extremely impressive presidency. India has been like no other president before…It has elevated the G20 to the next level I think. 500 meetings all over India…My respect and admiration go out to the Indian protocols, to the Indian Sherpa, team, Amitabh Kant and the Indian Govt. I think they did a brilliant job. They did this job in a very difficult time. This is maybe politically the most difficult G20 presidency…We will see what happens during the weekend. We hope and are very confident that the Indian side will come up with a statement that will be at least consented to by most of the G 20 States…”

Ackermann said the negotiators have to be very skilful and hoped for a declaration that is win-win for everyone.

“I hope for a declaration that is win-win for everyone. I hope there will be a declaration that reflects the reality in which we work right now. It is a difficult task but I am confident with it,” said Ackermann.

On Russian President and Chinese President not attending the G 20 Summit, the German Ambassador said, “President Putin didn’t attend the last summit either. I think that was to be expected. We were a little surprised by the Chinese no-attendance by President Xi Jinping. But let me say very clearly, this is a G20 plus meeting. I think when you have the Chinese PM and not the Chinese President – it doesn’t make a big difference. One should not let this summit be overshadowed by the non-attendance of one President. I think the PM is a very good representative of China and China will make its voice heard at the table…”

He said that Germany is in favour of including the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.

“…We wholeheartedly support this Indian endeavour to get the new member at the table in the form of the African Union. That will be the second big Union of countries, next to the European Union. We are completely in favour of it,” said the German ambassador.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

The 18th G20 Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

