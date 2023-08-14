Concerns mount over Pakistan Army’s intentions after little-known senator nominated as caretaker PM

The nomination of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a little-known Senator from Balochistan to head the caretaker government of Pakistan as Prime Minister until the forthcoming parliamentary elections, has left many political figures in the nation surprised.

Kakar, 52, assumes responsibility for a nation grappling with prolonged political and economic instability with the period has also been marked by the imprisonment and electoral disqualification of Imran Khan, who has been a significant and popular figure in Pakistani politics.

What is more concerning is that Kakar’s appointment to this important role was recommended by the influential military establishment which has further triggered speculation about the implications it holds for Pakistan’s trajectory in the days to come.

Pakistani media has quoted several former legislators and political leaders expressing surprise at Kakar’s choice. Kakar’s name came from somewhere else, and it had to be accepted by all stakeholders, a politician who was not identified, said.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah said no one was aware that Kakar would be the interim PM. He said the PPP had proposed three names that were better options. “We should hope for the best, irrespective of the fact where the name came from,” he added.

The premier and opposition parties began rounds of meetings to pick a caretaker prime minister following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

Under Provision of Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, the president appoints the caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament.

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician. He has also served as the spokesperson of the Balochistan provincial government prior to his election to the upper house.

Born in 1971 in the Muslim Bagh area of Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.

The appointment of an interim government is a constitutional requirement and the outgoing prime minister is bound to choose his successor in consultation with the leader of the opposition within three days of the end of the National Assembly.

If the two leaders fail to reach a consensus, they send two names each to a bipartisan parliamentary panel which creates consensus on a single candidate within the next three days. However, in case of failure, the panel sends all names to the election commission which within two days appoints the caretaker premier.

The national assembly was dissolved on August 9 and Saturday was the last day for the prime minister and the leader of the opposition to agree upon a caretaker premier.

The general elections are expected to be held within 90 days but the election commission may take more time if it organises delimitation on the basis of a new census. Kakar will soon take an oath and choose his cabinet for the interim period to run the country.

