Commonwealth Day 2022: History, theme, significance and all you need to know

The Commonwealth Day is usually marked across the world on the second Monday in the month of March every year. But in India along with a couple of other countries, Commonwealth Day, also known as Empire Day, is observed on 24 May to commemorate the establishment of the British Empire in India.

The Commonwealth is an assembly of 54 sovereign countries united together sharing various common goals like trade and economy. Among several objectives of celebrating this particular day, some important objectives are to help each other in developing education, health, sports and to protect each other's environment.

Although the Commonwealth countries are generally sovereign in nature, the Queen of England is considered the ceremonial leader who presides over the Commonwealth nations.

Commonwealth Day 2022 Theme:

Every year, Representatives from Commonwealth countries decide on a theme concurred by the Queen of England. The annual activities of Commonwealth states revolve around that decided theme. This year, the theme decided for the Commonwealth Day is ‘Delivering a Common Future’. The theme highlights the means of innovating, connecting, and transforming to achieve some common objectives such as fighting climate change, reducing global warming and improving economic understanding among the nations.

History of Commonwealth Day:

Empire Day was first celebrated after the death of Queen Victoria who passed away on 22 January 1901. To mark the birthday of Queen Victoria, the first Empire Day was observed on 24 May 1902. Many institutions across the British Empire were celebrating the day, even before it was officially declared an annual event.

In 1916, Empire Day was officially announced as an annual event. According to Historic UK, a 1910's New Zealand school journal had mentioned the celebration of Empire Day.

Significance of Commonwealth Day:

On the occasion of Commonwealth Day, all Commonwealth nations unilaterally reiterate their commitment to peace, equity and democracy of all the members of this organisation. Generally, the day is observed to promote solidarity and humanity among the nations and it also provides an opportunity to discuss their problems, seek solutions and support each other.

