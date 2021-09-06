The finalists of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards - from a seal that appears to be giggling, to a baboon that looks like it's singing - are sure to inject some humour into our lives
Vine snakes are very commonly seen snakes in the western ghats of India. When approached, they show aggression by opening their mouth wide open. There's nothing to be scared of this beautiful harmless Vine snake. The photographer was happy to find it and said that it looked like it was smiling at him. Image Courtesy: Aditya Kshirsagar/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Resting with its pack, down a road in the Saudi Arabian mountains, this Hamadryas baboon started to yawn. But with the graceful position of its paws, its fluffy cape, eyes like with some makeup on, this Baboon on camera looked like it was on stage, ready to please its public and to start its tenor's solo. Image Courtesy: Clemence Guinard/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
A Dragonfly early in the morning on a flower looks into the camera and it seems as if it laughing. Image Courtesy: Axel Bocker/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
A pied starling photographed at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa, seemed to be in a bad mood. The photographer said of this image "It perfectly sums up my mood on most Monday mornings." Image Courtesy: Andrew Mayes/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
A Grey Seal pup appears to be giggling. The photographer said, "I loved the expression captured. It looks so human-like. I was lying on a rocky beach for hours, as motionlessly as possible, patiently waiting for seal life to unfold around me. This seal pup came onto the shore for a bit of rest and ended up sleeping on its chosen rock for hours before the incoming tide forced it to move more inland. Occasionally, it would stretch and yawn and it was one of the yawns that led to this expression, looking as if the seal was giggling." Image Courtesy: Martina Novotna/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
A young langur at the Tadoba Tiger Reserve sways its body to give an impression that its dancing. Image Courtesy: Sarosh Lodhi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Burrowing owl youngsters are so amusing to watch. This burrowing owl caught the photographer's eye because he looked like he had a hangover. Image Courtesy: Anita Ross/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
This picture was taken at Curaçao, Dutch Caribbean. Usually box fishes are difficult to take pictures of, since they do not have a problem of a diver coming close, but if you show interest, they always turn the back and not the face to you. The photographer said, "I never expected to have its beautiful lips that close!" Image Courtesy: Philipp Stahr/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
A smooth-coated otter "bit" its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for swimming lesson. Image Courtesy: Chee Kee Teo/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
This raccoon spends his time trying to get into houses out of curiosity and perhaps also to steal food. Image Courtesy: Nicolas de Vaulx/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Two Kamchatka bear cubs square up for a celebratory play fight having successfully navigated a raging torrent (small stream!) Image Courtesy: Andy Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
The photographer was snapping images of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird's face. Image Courtesy: John Speirs/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021