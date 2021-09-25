Come, make vaccines in India: PM Modi to global manufacturers in UNGA address

Making a strong pitch for indigenious COVID-19 vaccines, Modi also informed at UNGA that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to those above 12 years

Making a strong pitch for indigenious COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at UNGA invited the global manufacturers to make them in India. He stressed that India's faith is to "serve the people".

"Despite limited resources, India - which believes in the philosophy of 'Seva Param Dharam' (service is the highest religion) - is completely invested in the development and manufacture of the vaccines," Modi said in his speech.

The prime minister also informed that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to those above 12 years. He gave details about the three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine that was cleared by the drug regulator DCGA last month.

The DNA vaccine ZyCoV-D, developed by Zydus Cadila, is an 'intradermal vaccine' that is applied using a "needle-free system". India is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine. It is a nasal vaccine, that is being developed by Pune-based Gennova Pharmaceuticals. Known as HGC019, the vaccine is the result of a collaboration between Gennova and the US-based HDT Biotech Corporation.

"India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing. We are providing vaccines to millions across the world," added Modi, hinting at 'vaccine Maitri' that the nation has restarted.

PM addressed the UN General Assembly for the fourth time, saying that "the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic in the last 100 years".

"The pandemic has taught the world that the global economy should be more diversified now," Modi added. He paid respects to those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.