'Come have a look at what's happening in India': FM Sitharaman responds to negative Western 'perception' of India

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a befitting reply to the negative Western ‘perception’ of India saying that people who build such perceptions should “come and have a look at what’s happening in India”.

While responding to Adam S Posen, president of Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), on perceptions affecting investment in India or capital flows, she said, “I would think the answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India, and they’ve been coming. And as somebody who’s interested in receiving investments, I would only say, come have a look at what’s happening in India, rather than listen to perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports.”

#WATCH | “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to a question on ‘violence against Muslims’ in India and on ‘negative Western perceptions’ of India pic.twitter.com/KIT9dF9hZC — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

On widespread reporting in the Western press about Muslim in India being subjected to violence, she said, “India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception, or if there’s in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India in the sense, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?” the Finance Minister asked.

Comparing the Muslims of Pakistan with India, she said that Muslims in India are doing better.

“Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don’t know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government,” she added.

Washington DC | India has the second largest Muslim population in the world and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception or in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the State which is what is implied in most of these… pic.twitter.com/6fVTzuTFG9 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Tearing into the alleged victimisation of Muslims in India, she said, “So across the board in India, if violence is happening to make Muslims get affected, itself is a fallacy as a statement. To say it’s all the blame of the Government of India, I would want to say then, tell me, between 2014 and today, has the population dwindled? Have the deaths been disproportionately high in any one particular community? So, I would rather invite these people, who write these reports to come to India. I host them. Let them come to India and prove their point.”

She further stated that emerging markets like India do carry the burden of “you are the emerging market.”

“You have every business to ask us for help, or every business to speak about, every issue on which you need to play a constructive role. But yet the prescriptions are ours. I would want to ask if human that’s not to say or not to even imply that I accept the perception that you’re referring to,” she said.

She added, “It’s the resilience of Indian people to take it upon themselves, to take the challenge and come out in their businesses despite tragedies at home, “on the revival of the Indian economy post-pandemic.

She further urged World Trade Organisation (WTO) to be more progressive.

“I would love WTO to be more progressive, a lot more listening to all countries, and more fair. It has to give space to voices of the countries which have something different to say and not just hear but also somewhat heed,” she added.

With inputs from agencies

