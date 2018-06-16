You are here:
Cohen loses bid for immediate restraining order against Avenatti

World Reuters Jun 16, 2018 00:06:20 IST

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday refused to grant Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, an immediate restraining order against the attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

U.S. District Judge James Otero said Cohen had not shown he would suffer "immediate, irreparable injury" absent emergency relief against Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

(Reporting by New York Newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 00:06 AM

