Cohen loses bid for immediate restraining order against Avenatti

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday refused to grant Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, an immediate restraining order against the attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

U.S. District Judge James Otero said Cohen had not shown he would suffer "immediate, irreparable injury" absent emergency relief against Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

