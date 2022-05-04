Coal Miners Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

In India, the coal mining business when the East India Company exploited the Raniganj coalfield, located in the Asansol and Durgapur region

Coal Miners Day is observed annually on 4 May to highlight one of the toughest professions- those working in coal fields or mines. The day honours the accomplishments and sacrifices made by coal mine workers so far. It also remembers the horrific tragedies that these hardworking individuals experience.

Coal mining is considered one of the toughest and dangerous professions, where coal miners spend their days digging, tunnelling and extracting coal from the mines. Their work is to dig deep into the Earth so that they can bring out the riches that help the society to sustain.

To recognise this special day, several communities and organisations join together to raise funds for those working in coal mines.

Why is coal mining the toughest/dangerous profession?

Coal is one of the basic forms of energy and also one of the most important primary fossil fuels in the country. It is rich in carbon that can be burned for fuel, used to generate electricity and make steel and cement. Those working in mines put their lives in danger by digging, tunnelling and extracting coal every single day.

Miners who work for long hours and days, come in for lung diseases which are caused due to the inhalation of coal dust. According to reports, India’s half of the commercial energy requirements are fulfilled by the coal industry.

History and significance:

Right from the Industrial Revolution (between 1760 and 1840), coal miners played a significant role across the globe. During that time, coal was burnt to fuel stationary, locomotive engines, and heat buildings.

In India, the coal mining business began in 1774. It was when the East India Company exploited the Raniganj coalfield which is located in the Asansol and Durgapur region. It falls along the bank of River Damodar that crosses Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Later in 1853, steam locomotives increased the demand of coal by railways. Coal-rich regions in India include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal as well as some central and southern parts of the country.