Clip of Jacinda Ardern recounting New Zealand govt's achievements in two-minutes goes viral, Twitterati shower praise on PM

A clip of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern recounting her government's achievements in a two-minute clip went viral on social media and earned the plaudits of the Twitterati.

Ardern made the video Saturday — to mark two years in office — after her team challenged her to list the policies her government implemented in two minutes.

The video, featuring a smiling Ardern rapidly listing her government's key achievements, tweeted by New Zealand journalist Ashleigh Stewart, received 1.5 million views and has been shared over 41,000 times on Facebook.

Absolutely incredible to watch this @jacindaardern video be pinged around the world. In the last 48 hours, it's seemingly gone everywhere from the UK to Pakistan, and has even gone viral in Lebanon - becoming another tool for protestors to push for change pic.twitter.com/7RyJvywHjJ — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) November 3, 2019

Ardern begins her list by pointing out that in the past two years the government created 92,000 jobs, built more than 2,200 state houses, planted 140 million trees, improved cancer care with more radiation machines, delivered cheaper doctors visits to more than 5,00,000 people, hiked the minimum wage, built more school classrooms for 100,000 students, and brought unemployment to the lowest rate in 11 years.

This is leadership! New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (aged 39) talks through achievements Government has made in the past 2 years. pic.twitter.com/jXcVVYYoWU — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 3, 2019

She goes on to add that the government brought in gun control laws, banned single-use plastic, deployed 1,600 new police officers and introduced the revolutionary zero-carbon bill.

This is seriously cool! Wondering how many attempts it took for the recording👇#rapidfire >> "New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explains her 2 yrs performance in 2 mins" via via @Ash_Stewart_ #breathless #headofstate pic.twitter.com/sUIsnRe2hc — Amit Ranjan (@amitranjan) November 4, 2019

Many social media users compared Ardern with leaders of other countries, from Australia to the US.

Oh, USA... don’t you wish we still had a leader with the qualities that New Zealand’s leader has. — Stephen Parsons (@StephenKParsons) November 3, 2019

Can she come to the UK and take over here please? — Marie (@CariadMarie) November 3, 2019

I so wish I was a Kiwi. Instead I’m an Aussie who has to endure @ScottMorrisonMP. Thank you @jacindaardern for leading the way because us Aussies have no hope at the moment! — Michele (@MinbyH) November 3, 2019

Jacinda Ardern, the PM of New Zealand summarizes her government’s two-year achievements in two minutes. While I don’t expect Tun Mahathir to take up this challenge, I’d look forward for Ministers in his cabinet to do so. Any takers?pic.twitter.com/g4cEHMJ3p1 — Asrul Muzaffar🇲🇾 (@asrulmm) November 3, 2019

Ardern first made headlines when she won the 2017 elections. The 37-year-old also shot to fame for what was seen as a compassionate response in the aftermath of the Christchurch shootings in March 2019.

Ardern’s pregnancy, maternity leave and the birth of her daughter while in office earned her the tag of a progressive leader.

