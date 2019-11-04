Associate Partner

Clip of Jacinda Ardern recounting New Zealand govt's achievements in two-minutes goes viral, Twitterati shower praise on PM

World FP Staff Nov 04, 2019 23:21:39 IST

  • A video clip showing New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recalling her government's achievements in the past two years has gone viral on social media,

  • The video was made on Saturday after Ardern's team challenged her to list the policies her government has implemented in the past two years in two minutes

  • The video which features a smiling Ardern rapidly listing her government's key achievements, has been shared over 41,000 times on Facebook

A clip of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern recounting her government's achievements in a two-minute clip went viral on social media and earned the plaudits of the Twitterati.

Ardern made the video Saturday — to mark two years in office — after her team challenged her to list the policies her government implemented in two minutes.

The video, featuring a smiling Ardern rapidly listing her government's key achievements, tweeted by New Zealand journalist Ashleigh Stewart, received 1.5 million views and has been shared over 41,000 times on Facebook.

Ardern begins her list by pointing out that in the past two years the government created 92,000 jobs, built more than 2,200 state houses, planted 140 million trees, improved cancer care with more radiation machines, delivered cheaper doctors visits to more than 5,00,000 people, hiked the minimum wage, built more school classrooms for 100,000 students, and brought unemployment to the lowest rate in 11 years.

She goes on to add that the government brought in gun control laws, banned single-use plastic, deployed 1,600 new police officers and introduced the revolutionary zero-carbon bill.

Many social media users compared Ardern with leaders of other countries, from Australia to the US.

Ardern first made headlines when she won the 2017 elections. The 37-year-old also shot to fame for what was seen as a compassionate response in the aftermath of the Christchurch shootings in March 2019.

Ardern’s pregnancy, maternity leave and the birth of her daughter while in office earned her the tag of a progressive leader.

 

