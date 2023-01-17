Climate of violence: 50% rise in killing of journalists, 86 murdered in 2022, says UNESCO

86 journalists were killed across the world in 2022, a 50% rise in comparison to the previous year, a UNESCO report said.

What has made the figures even more alarming is that over half of the slain journalists were targeted off-duty and not when they were on assignment.

The journalists were targeted while traveling, in their homes, and in public places. This reflects that media persons are not safe even in private spaces.

“After several years of consecutive declines, the steep rise in the number of journalists killed in 2022 is alarming. Authorities must step up their efforts to stop these crimes and ensure their perpetrators are punished because indifference is a major factor in this climate of violence,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said.

With 19 murders, Mexico tops the list of countries with the highest number of slain journalists followed by Ukraine (10) and Haiti (9).

‘Dramatic reversal in positive trend’

2022 marked a dramatic reversal in the positive trend that has been witnessed in recent years when it came to the safety of media persons.

99 journalists were killed in 2018. The figure dropped to 58 per year from 2019 to 2021, UNESCO said.

According to the 2022 roundup by Reporters Without Borders, the Ukraine war has contributed to the high death toll.

The number of journalists killed in conflict zones rose to 23 in 2022, compared with 20 the previous year, the UNESCO report added.

However, the report added that the global increase was primarily driven by killings in non-conflict zones. 61 media persons were killed in non-conflict zones in 2022 while 35 were murdered in 2021.

Why were the journalists targeted?

These journalists were murdered for various reasons like reprisals for reporting on organised crime, armed groups, and the rise in extremism, UNESCO said.

Some journalists were targeted for covering sensitive issues such as abuse of power, corruption, environmental crimes, and protests.

