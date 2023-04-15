Climate hitting us in everyday life, need to have more influential people talking about it, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that today climate is “hitting us from various different angles, hitting us in everyday life” and we need to have more influential people talking about it.

“Climate is now hitting us from various different angles, hitting us in everyday life,” Sitharaman said in Washington during a panel discussion at a World Bank-organised event on ‘Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change’.

When asked how India implements the LiFE agenda, the finance minister said, “Repeated persuation, repeated speaking about, and speaking about issues which you think are common place, but repeated speaking by people who hold positions, by people who are responsible, people who can really catch eyeballs and that’s where and that’s why most advertising campaigns for very mundane things catch hold of top icons to support the idea. That’s the principle, you need to have more people talking about it, more influential people talking about it and it should almost, it’s not a good word to use but cult like conduct is required…”

#WATCH| Washington, DC: “You need to have more influential people talking about it…climate is hitting us in everyday life…”, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman on being asked about how people are being made to engage in climate agenda pic.twitter.com/BnSe2eIjkH — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative aims to encourage the adoption of sustainable lifestyles in India and internationally to tackle the challenges of environmental degradation and climate change.

LiFE initiative plans to leverage the strength of social networks to influence social norms surrounding climate. It plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Sitharaman on Friday also spoke at length on DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure), underlining how India, during the last couple of years, has seen its contribution to targeted quick, efficient and inclusive service delivery through innovative methods.

Speaking as a Keynote Speaker at ‘India’s Digital Public Infrastructure – Stacking Up the Benefits’, organised by IMF on how public and private sectors can work together on DPI in Washington, Sitharaman said that because of the numerous macroeconomic and pandemic-related difficulties in the present times, examples accessible demonstrate the DPI’s potential to benefit both the public and private sectors.

“As we are dealing with multiple challenges in macroeconomics and pandemic-related ones. available instances show that the potential of DPI to contribute to both public and private sectors is both enormous and can transform the development trajectory of the country even under difficult times. In India, during the last couple of years, we have seen how DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) can contribute to targeted quick and efficient and inclusive service delivery through innovative methods,” the Finance Minister said during her keynote address.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.