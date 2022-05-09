Clashes in Imran Khan's Islamabad rally not ruled out; Pakistan’s ex-PM likely to be booked for using ‘filthy’ language

This comes after Imran’s address to the Abbottabad public gathering in Islamabad where he warned PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital

Islamabad: Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be booked for using ‘filthy’ language in the public meetings against national institutions and reports suggest that amid rising political temperature clashes could erupt during his upcoming Islamabad mega rally.

This comes after Imran’s address to the Abbottabad public gathering on Sunday where he warned PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march to be held on May 20.

According to the sources, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran will be booked in a day or two and his arrest cannot be ruled out now, reported The News International.

This stern action against the deposed PM will be supervised by the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and State Minister Abdul Rehman Kanju.

The sources informed the media outlet that the Imran Khan is planning to covertly gather the party workers ahead of the day of the mega rally. Furthermore, the PTI is eyeing to enforce a lockdown as part of its so-called countrywide march.

Additionally, the sources revealed that the PTI workers have also earmarked points where obstacles will be erected in order to enforce the lockdown in the country. It further says that Imran Khan has advised the workers to not desist from any sort of resistance.

In view of the information, it is to be understood that in these circumstances a large scale clash would be hard to avoid. To contain the probable situation, the government would go for massive arrests of PTI leaders and activists in the backdrop of the preparations for the protest and long march, as per the media outlet.

The government has carved out a plan to tackle the emerging situation and as per the sources monitoring rooms would be set up in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore from where the senior authorities would keep watching the whole activity.

Imran Khan in his Abbottabad rally warned the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that over two million people will reach Islamabad to get real independence and to protest against the “imported government.”

Khan told the Shehbaz Sharif-led government that two million people will come to the federal capital irrespective of how many containers are put up to create hindrances.

“Our opponents say if the day temperature is high, then people will not come out. Put as many containers as you want, but two million people will come to Islamabad,” said Imran Khan.

The former Prime Minister told his supporters that the incumbent government “fears” their passion and added that 11 parties had gathered to remove him from power.

The upcoming public gatherings were scheduled in Jhelum on May 10, Attock on May 12, Mardan on May 13, Sialkot on May 14, Faisalabad on May 15, Swabi on May 16, Kohat on May 17, Chakwal on May 19 and Multan on May 20.

