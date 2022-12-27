New Delhi: Former Russian President and Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev has made his own list of “futuristic hypotheses” of what could happen in the new year, including an Elon Musk presidency.

Medvedev posted a string of tweets on Monday sharing his predictions for the new year, participating in a recent trend of social media posts weighing in on what they think will happen to the global economy, political landscape, and more in 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Medvedev said, “On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions. Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution. What can happen in 2023.”

Here’s a look at the 10 predictions made by Medvedev:

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council predicted that oil prices will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas prices will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters. The price of crude oil currently hovers around $75 to $80 per barrel, even as many pundits believe $100 oil is right around the corner. Earlier in December, Russia welcomed India’s decision to not support the price cap on Russian oil announced by the G7 and their allies. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made the statement during his meeting with India’s Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor on 9 December.

The Russian official also predicted that Britain will join the European Union (EU) following which the EU will witness a collapse.

Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine

The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts

War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process

Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland

Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP

All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia

The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead. In order to facilitate international trade, Sri Lanka had recently agreed to utilise the Indian Rupee (INR). The move came shortly after the Indian government announced it was looking into ways to include nations who are particularly short on dollars in the Indian rupee trade settlement process.

Shortly after the post was posted, Musk responded to the tweets, calling it an “epic thread!!”

Hours later, after over 7.8 million impressions on his ‘Epic Thread’ reaction, Musk extended his argument: “Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy.”

Musk’s comments come after he recently announced he would be stepping down as Twitter’s CEO after one of his own polls on the platform voted him out. It’s not yet clear who the billionaire will choose as his successor or when he plans to resign.

With inputs from agencies

