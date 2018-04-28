CIA nominee to publicly pledge not to restart detention, interrogation programs - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for CIA chief is privately assuring senators that she will not reinstitute a detention and interrogation programme and will make the pledge publicly at her May 9 confirmation hearing, two sources said on Friday.

Deputy CIA Director Gina Haspel plans to give the commitment in her "opening statement and she has been telling members that as well," a congressional aide told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

