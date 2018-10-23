CIA director Haspel travels to Turkey for Khashoggi case - source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director Gina Haspel is travelling to Turkey on Monday to work on the investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday that he has "top intelligence people in Turkey," but did not provide any details.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Mary Milliken and James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.