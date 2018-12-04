CIA chief Haspel to brief U.S. Senate leaders on Khashoggi's death: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director Gina Haspel will brief U.S. Senate leaders on Tuesday on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some lawmakers were angry Haspel did not participate in a briefing given by Trump administration officials last week to Congress on Khashoggi's death in October at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.