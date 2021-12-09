Christmas tree placed outside Fox News building in New York set on fire; watch viral video here

The Fox News CEO said the agency will remain undeterred against such cowardly acts and is working to build a new tree to spread the message that peace can prevail even during some of the darkest moments

A 49-year-old man from Manhattan was arrested for setting fire to a Christmas tree that was placed outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City. The 50-foot tree was unveiled recently with a televised ceremony.

It was reported by the New York Police Department that a Fox News security member saw a man at around 12.15 am on Wednesday, 8 December, near the Christmas tree and shortly after midnight, the beautiful tree was on fire.

Firefighters were then called to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anchor Shannon Bream of Fox News reported the incident while firefighters were making all efforts to put out the blaze. Soon, pictures and videos of the tree being engulfed in flames began doing the rounds on social media.

Have a look at the video here - https://twitter.com/Leo_Puglisi6/status/1468458890052333568?s=20

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrived at the scene and arrested Craig Tamanaha, a man who was seen fleeing from the scene. The NYPD spokesperson said that Tamanaha’s was taken into custody and faced a number of charges which included arson, criminal nuisance endangering others, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, among others.

However, the 49-year-old suspect, while speaking to reporters outside the Manhattan court, claimed that he did not carry out the deed. As per the New York Post, the man was freed last night after his arraignment as the charges levied against him were not eligible for bail under the new liberal reform laws.

The arson has caused a damage of around $500,000. The Fox News CEO said the agency will remain undeterred against such cowardly acts and is working to build a new tree to spread the message that peace can prevail even during some of the darkest moments.