Christmas 2021: Parents dress as Gingerbread man and elf to greet daughter at bus stop

The video was shared on the internet around 13 hours ago and has garnered more than 10,000 up votes since then. The video also has nearly 344 comments. Social media users have loved the clip and have given their humorous reactions on it

Christmas is just round the corner and celebrations for the merry-making festival have begun in full swing. While children wait for Christmas season to return home and receive presents from Santa Claus, many parents also give their kids amazing surprises in the spirit of the season.

One such joyous moment was created by a couple who welcomed their daughter from school in a rather jolly way.

A video shared on Reddit opens to show a person dressed in a Gingerbread costume, standing near the road. The Gingerbread person begins to dance gleefully on the street and beside it, a man dressed in the costume of an elf can also be seen. Several other family members also stand next to both the costumed humans who are seen waving at someone.

Watch the video here

The hilarious video was posted with the caption, ‘How we met our daughter at the bus’.

In the one-minute-clip, the father of the girl can be seen dressed as an elf and shaking a leg along with the Gingerbread individual. The person recording the moment then pans the camera towards a bus, from which a young girl steps out.

The girl’s parents keep dancing until their daughter does not get out of the bus. The parents seem all excited to welcome their child ahead of Christmas, through dance and fancy costumes.

The girl appeared to be a little embarrassed by the entire show and responded, ‘I’m walking home’. She then proceeded to walk towards her house as her parents continue to dance on the street.

The video was shared on the internet around 13 hours ago and has garnered more than 10,000 up votes since then. The video also has nearly 344 comments. Social media users have loved the clip and have given their humorous reactions on it.

A user wrote, ‘Gingerbread man has got the moves’, while another said, ‘This is one of the reasons you become a parent, so you can do stuff like this to your kids.’