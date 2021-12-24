Christmas 2021: Here are the liturgies Pope Francis will offer this year

This year, people have however planned low-key Christmas celebrations in view of Omicron - the new variant Covid-19.

Christmas is a festival that is celebrated all over the world with zeal and religious fervour. The festival, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ - the son of God, is a global phenomenon and sees people irrespective of their caste and creed coming together to celebrate.

Christmas celebrations at the Vatican

Vatican City is the smallest country in the world but when it comes to Christmas celebrations, it grabs the universe's attention. From well-lit markets, soothing carols to decked-up Christmas trees, the merry-making festival is a serious affair in the Vatican city.

What is a Liturgy?

As per the BBC, liturgy is structured worship at churches. It is a formal prayer done in the name of the entire church on a weekly and annual basis. The basic concept of the liturgy is to give a structure and pattern to worship.

Liturgy can be used in weekly church services where a certain order is followed. It may include a priest of a church saying certain parts and the congregation responding together with set phrases.

Liturgy can also be applied to the annual church cycle with specific passages and themes being covered throughout the year.

Liturgy is also like a schedule that helps people to know the upcoming weekly events and services of churches. It also invites them to participate in the service.

Here are the liturgies Pope Francis will offer this year:

As per National Catholic Register, the Vatican has issued Pope Francis’ Christmas schedule for 2021.

According to the schedule, there are five special liturgies and prayers that will be held between Christmas Eve and the Solemnity of the Epiphany.

Papal Christmas Mass on 24 December

On this day, Pope Francis will offer Mass for the Nativity of the Lord in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Christmas Day Blessing on 25 December

At noon, Pope will give a traditional papal blessing known as the Urbi et Orbi. In Latin, Urbi et Orbi means 'To the City and the World'.

Vespers on New Year’s Eve on 31 December

Pope Francis will pray the First Vespers at 5 pm on 31 December for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Solemnity of Mary, Holy Mother of God on 1 January

Pope Francis' first liturgy of 2022 will be in honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary on this day. At 10 am, he will offer Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Mass for the Epiphany of the Lord on 6 January

On this day, Pope will offer Mass on the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord in St. Peter’s Basilica at 10 am.

Live streaming:

As per the American magazine, there will be live streaming of the Mass on the Vatican News YouTube channel. Video clips of the liturgies will also be uploaded to the YouTube channel for the people who are unable to watch the live streaming.