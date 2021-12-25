Christmas 2021: Here are some home decor ideas for the most happening time of the year

Christmas decorations can get tedious, expensive and time taking. So here we have a few amazing 'DIY' ideas to make your home elegant and fun

Christmas - the season to be happy, ebullient and jolly - is here! As the most wonderful time of the year begins, people tend to decorate their home with the best decor ideas. Whether it’s about festooning the walls or picking ornaments that go well with selected tableware, people come up with the best this season.

Many times, Christmas decorations can get tedious, expensive and time taking so here we have a few amazing Do It Yourself ideas where your home will look elegant.

Christmas Tree Bows: These bows are made out of colourful ribbons that are perfect for a colourful Christmas Tree décor as well as the walls near the dining hall. This will surely bring out the beauty of the place and enhance the decor around.

Toilet Paper Snowmen: This is one of the cutest and adorable ideas that anyone can come up with. This is not just for children but for adults too as it is a fun and easy-going craft. To try doing this, one has to turn a couple of rolls of tissue paper or toilet paper to cut cute fabric into cute Christmas decor.

Snowy Christmas Candle: This Christmas candle can be made using only supplies easily available at home. So, you don’t have to buy expensive things for it. With this beautiful, sparkly snowy Christmas candle, it will transform your home into a garden of flowers.

Cloth Hanger Snowflake: This is one of the easiest and perfect Christmas decor pieces to hang around the house and involves using your old hangers to create a big snowflake.

Sock Christmas Gnomes: This is a fun Christmas craft for adults who can prepare it in no time. Once you get the hang of easy-to-follow step tutorials, it is going to be super easy for you to decorate your home this season.

DIY Christmas Paper Stars: This décor costs almost nothing and is also fun to prepare. For the paper stars, you need simple sandwich bags, a glue stick, scissors, and ribbons. After making them, you can hang them all over the house even outside for others to admire.