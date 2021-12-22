Christmas 2021: All you need to know about differences between Catholics and Protestants

While Catholics believed the Holy Book Bible to be the highest authority, Protestants consider the Bible and the traditions of Church as supreme. In Protestant churches, married and female clergy are also allowed as compared to the celibate norm of Catholics

Christmas celebrations are just round the corner and Christians around the world are gearing up to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ. Christianity focuses around the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, the son of God, who was born in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago.

However, in Christianity, there are two main sects- Catholics and the Protestants. Here is all you need to know about the differences between the two:

Catholicism

For around thousand years, Catholicism and Christianity were one. Catholics believe in the divinity of Jesus Christ and follow his teachings and the teachings of the Holy Bible.

Catholic Church places the Pope at the top followed by bishops, priests and deacons. In Catholic churches, only celibate men are granted priesthood as Christ was celibate himself. Catholics also place a great emphasis on moral law and devotion to saints, according to the BBC. They also believe that Virgin Mary, Jesus Christ’s mother occupies a special place between God and his people.

Catholics also hold a belief in transubstantiation. This means that while the celebration of the mass from the Last Supper is going on, the bread and wine become Christ's body and blood, after the priest repeats Christ's words.

However, a break between the Catholic Church and other Christian sects began when questions of doctrine and absolute authority of the Pope came into discussion.

Protestantism

In the year 1517, German theologian Martin Luther published a criticism of the Catholic church called '95 Theses’, according to a report by News18. Luther questioned the Catholic belief of repenting by contributing through monetary means in the Church. He also questioned the position of Saints in the religion.

Luther’s message spread quickly even though he was excommunicated. Soon in the year 1534, Britain, which was under King Henry VIII’s rule boke ties with the oldest Christian Institution, the Roman Catholic Church and established the Church of England.

While Catholics believed the Holy Book Bible to be the highest authority, Protestants consider the Bible and the traditions of Church as supreme. In Protestant churches, married and female clergy are also allowed as compared to the celibate norm of Catholics.

Also, the Pope does not have full power over the Church among Protestants. For Protestants, salvation comes only through faith and they also do not believe in transubstantiation.

The Protestant movement has three diversified branches- Lutherans who follow the principles of Martin Luther, the Calvinists who adhere to French theologist John Calvin’s doctrine and Anglicism, which has grown from the Church of England.