New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: One shooter apprehended, confirms PM Jacinda Ahern; 6 reported dead

Christchurch New Zealand Mosque Shooting LATEST updates: New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the incident and said, "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence. Police has apprehended a person, but I don't have further details of him yet," she added.
Six people have been reported dead, New Zealand local media reported and they also reported of a second shooting at another mosque in Christchurch itself. Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP on Friday.
Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.
Armed police in New Zealand swarmed central Christchurch Friday amid a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city.
"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," police said in a statement.
"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high."
Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and said another had been evacuated, and there were reports that members of the Bangladesh cricket team were also present at one site.
Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to "a serious ongoing firearms incident".
"Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour," he said in a statement.
An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with "blood everywhere".
ESPN Cricinfo reporter Mohammed Isam said members of the Bangladesh cricket team, who are due to play a Test match in Christchurch tomorrow escaped from the mosque.
"They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," he tweeted.
Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 08:55:06 IST
Highlights
NZ prime minister confirms one person apprehended in mosque shooting
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the incident and said, "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence."
"Police has apprehended a person, but I don't have further details of him yet," she added.
Person in custody
A person has been taken into custody, says a CNN report. Details on his or her identity are, however, unavailable still.
New Zealand police asks people to stay vigilant
"We urge New Zealanders to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111," wrote New Zealand police on Twitter.
Second shooting reported
New Zealand media reports of a shooting at a second mosque in the city of Christchurch.
Shooter allegedly live streamed rampage
Reports identify shooter as Brenton Tarrant, 28, of Australia. He allegedly streamed footage of himself live on Facebook.
Suspect supported Trump, say reports
The mosque shooting suspect, reports say, wrote that he supported US president Donald Trump, but not in every regard.
Mosque shooter wrote he chose firearms to draw media attention, say reports
Reports claim that Christchurch mosque shooting suspect wrote in a manifesto, "I chose firearms for the affect it would have on social discourse," also said he hoped to draw media attention and hoped to influence political matters in the United States
Six dead in shooting, reports say
Reports claim that six have died in Christchurch.
Bangladesh cricket team escapes mosque shooting, say reports
Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP on Friday.
Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.
“They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.
Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that it was a "frightening experience" and that there were "active shooters".
Police call this an 'evolving situation'
There are no official information on casualties yet.
New Zealand police tweets on ongoing situation
"Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1:40 pm," it wrote.
All schools placed on lockdown
Local media told AFP there were multiple casualties at one mosque and said another had been evacuated, and there were reports that members of the Bangladesh cricket team were also present at one site.
Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed on lockdown in response to "a serious ongoing firearms incident"
Police swarm Christchurch mosque amid shooting
Armed police in New Zealand swarmed central Christchurch Friday amid a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city.
"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," police said in a statement.
