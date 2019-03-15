New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: One shooter apprehended, confirms PM Jacinda Ahern; 6 reported dead

Christchurch New Zealand Mosque Shooting LATEST updates: New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the incident and said, "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence. Police has apprehended a person, but I don't have further details of him yet," she added.

Six people have been reported dead, New Zealand local media reported and they also reported of a second shooting at another mosque in Christchurch itself. Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP on Friday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.

Armed police in New Zealand swarmed central Christchurch Friday amid a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city.

"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," police said in a statement.

"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high."

Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and said another had been evacuated, and there were reports that members of the Bangladesh cricket team were also present at one site.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to "a serious ongoing firearms incident".

"Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour," he said in a statement.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with "blood everywhere".

ESPN Cricinfo reporter Mohammed Isam said members of the Bangladesh cricket team, who are due to play a Test match in Christchurch tomorrow escaped from the mosque.

"They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," he tweeted.

