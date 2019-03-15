New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: NZ Police says 3 men, 1 woman in custody, warns danger is not 'gone' yet

Christchurch New Zealand Mosque Shooting LATEST updates: New Zealand police, reported CNN, has said that four people, including three men and one woman, are in custody over the Christchurch mosque shootings, but they "cannot presume that the danger is gone."
Highlights
NZ cops aim to saturate area with forces
In his press conference where he announced that four have been taken into custody, New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said police are now seeking to "saturate" the city area to ensure that schools and other institutions can come out of lockdown.
"We will ensure that everyone who needs to go home can go home," he said.
Awfully, awfully sad day: NZ deputy PM tweets
Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters, tweeted that this was an "awfully, awfully, sad day for New Zealand."
He added that there are lessons from the day which "we can call learn."
4 in custody over mosque shootings: NZ Police
New Zealand police, reported CNN, has said that four people (three men and one woman) are in custody over the Christchurch mosque shootings, but they "cannot presume that the danger is gone."
Photos of mosque emerge
Twitter user Mustafa Hamdani has uploaded an image of the outside of the Masjid al Noor mosque in central Christchurch where the attack took place.
The gunman entered this mosque first and began shooting with an automatic weapon, leading to what police has called "multiple fatalities".
Death toll up to 27: Unconfirmed reports
Australian channel Nine News Melbourne has reported that there may be as many as 27 deaths in the twin mosque firings in Christchurch. AFP had reported local media as having quoted nine deaths.
New Zealand cricket team tweets out condolences
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch," the team wrote through its official Twitter handle.
Both the Bangladeshi and Kiwi teams and support staff groups are safe, it assured. The third Test between the two countries has been cancelled.
Photos of suspect's weapon shared on social media
Strategic affairs analyst Divya Kumar Soti tweeted a photo of the weapon used in at least one of the mosque shootings.
"In this picture, you can see "Gaston IV of Bearn" written over Christchurch shooter's weaponry. Gaston was viscount of Bearn was also known as "the Crusader" and fought in Reconquista of Spain and seige of Antioch against Turk muslims during the First Crusade," he wrote.
World watches in shock as Christchurch massacre unfolds
People from all walks of life note sadness and disbelief as reports of multiple shootings in the New Zealand city of Christchurch trickle in.
All mosques to shut their doors: NZ Police
New Zealand police have warned all mosques countrywide to shut their doors after active shooters opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch city centre, reported CNN.
Witness Mohammed Nazir told TVNZ that he "heard the big sound, the gun" at about 1.45 p.m.
"The second shot, I run, lots of people were sitting on the floor," he said. "The gun was (at the) front door, I run behind the mosque and I was sitting behind... and I called the police."
According to TVNZ, Nazir saw multiple deaths and injuries, including three women on the ground outside the mosque.
Canterbury Police NZ tweeted: "We have a critical incident in Deans Ave Christchurch. Please avoid the area. We will give more in the near future."
Mosque was 'filled with worshippers' when attack happened
The mosques were packed with worshippers gathering for Friday afternoon prayers, and members of the Bangladesh cricket team were arriving when the shooter opened fire, AFP has reported.
The Masjid al Noor in central Christchurch was filled with worshippers, when the attack happened, as was a second mosque in suburban Linwood.
A Palestinian man in the mosque, who did not want to give his name, said he saw a man shot in the head.
"I heard three quick shots then after about 10 seconds it started again it must have been an automatic no one could pull a trigger that quick," he told AFP.
Messages of solidarity and support pour in
"They should not close the mosques in New Zealand," wrote politician Nicholas Sarwark. Writer Wajahat Ali chipped in with the politics of the attack. Others criticised the attack on peaceful worshippers.
Suspected shooter Australian citizen, reports say
Australian news outlet 1 NEWS has reported that the person behind the shooting is an Australian citizen.
It is not yet known if there was more than one person involved in the attack.
Local media reports 'at least 9 people dead'
Local media reported at least nine people were dead and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter."
"This is an evolving incident and we are working to confirm the facts, however we can confirm there have been a number of fatalities," commissioner Mike Bush said.
He said one person was in custody but there may be other offenders and armed officers were attending a number of scenes.
Third shooting likely to have taken place outside a hospital, say unconfirmed reports
There have been reports of a third shooting outside a hospital and an unconfirmed shooting at a high school.
New Zealand-Bangladesh Test called off
The third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been called off following the shooting at a mosque in Christchurch
'No timeframe when lockdown will be lifted,' says police
"Due to the ongoing serious firearms incident in Central Christchurch Police would like to remind all parents and caregivers that schools across the city remain in lock down," writes NZ Police on Twitter.
Police has informed parents that there is no timeframe "at this stage" for when the lock down will be lifted. The children are being taken care of by schools, it assured.
New Zealand PM tweets words of support
"What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand," tweeted PM Jacinda Ardern.
Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us.
Police urge caution over sharing videos of shooting
"Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed," the New Zealand police tweeted.
TVNZ quoted the police as having confirmed that there have been multiple fatalities, and that there still is an active shooter scenario playing out.
One person is in custody and there have been people killed in two mosques, one on Deans Ave and one in Linwood.
Air New Zealand offers helping hand to those travelling to-and-from Christchurch
Air New Zealand has released a statement around travel to Christchurch, reported local news channel TVNZ.
"We are deeply saddened by the shooting tragedy in #Christchurch city and our thoughts go out to all those involved.
"We are offering flexibility to anyone booked to travel to or from Christchurch today."
'Lots of broken glass and bricks,' says eyewitness
Speaking to CNN, witness Mohan Ibn Ibrahim said he was inside the mosque when the gunman opened fire.
"I was in the mosque. It's a big mosque and there were more than 200 people inside. The gunmen came from the backside. Gunshots went on for a long time. We had to jump the wall to escape. I saw lots of broken glass and bricks on the backside of the mosque," he said.
He said that he had a friend in another mosque in the area had told him a gunman had opened fire there as well and five people were dead.
VIDEO: Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park
An ESPN Cricinfo reporter who was with the Bangladeshi team when they managed to escape the site of the shooting, has uploaded a video of the team fleeing.
"They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," Mohammad Isam tweeted.
'No one must go to a mosque under any circumstances,' says police commissioner
The Guardian reported that police commissioner Mike Bush has warned: “No one in the country must go to a mosque under any circumstances.”
Chirstchurch locals on lockdown converge in Twitter thread
Several people sitting through the lockdown commented in a tweet asking people not to reveal details on the shooters' identities. Many asked for others to pray for them.
Cops note 'multiple fatalities'
New Zealand police say 'multiple fatalities' have taken place in the mosque shooting.
Police issue multiple warnings
Police warn worshippers not to visit mosques 'anywhere in New Zealand'.
Other offenders in shootings: Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says may be 'other offenders' in Christchurch shootings, reports AFP.
NZ prime minister confirms one person apprehended in mosque shooting
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the incident and said, "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence."
"Police has apprehended a person, but I don't have further details of him yet," she added.
Unidentified person taken into custody, say reports
A person has been taken into custody, says a CNN report. Details on his or her identity are, however, unavailable still.
New Zealand police asks people to stay vigilant
"We urge New Zealanders to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111," wrote New Zealand police on Twitter.
Second shooting reported
New Zealand media reports of a shooting at a second mosque in the city of Christchurch.
Shooter allegedly live streamed rampage
Reports identify shooter as Brenton Tarrant, 28, of Australia. He allegedly streamed footage of himself live on Facebook.
Suspect supported Trump, say reports
The mosque shooting suspect, reports say, wrote that he supported US president Donald Trump, but not in every regard.
Mosque shooter wrote he chose firearms to draw media attention, say reports
Reports claim that Christchurch mosque shooting suspect wrote in a manifesto, "I chose firearms for the affect it would have on social discourse," also said he hoped to draw media attention and hoped to influence political matters in the United States
Six dead in shooting, reports say
Reports claim that six have died in Christchurch.
Bangladesh cricket team escapes mosque shooting, say reports
Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP on Friday.
Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.
“They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.
Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that it was a "frightening experience" and that there were "active shooters".
Police call this an 'evolving situation'
There are no official information on casualties yet.
New Zealand police tweets on ongoing situation
"Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1:40 pm," it wrote.
All schools placed on lockdown
Local media told AFP there were multiple casualties at one mosque and said another had been evacuated, and there were reports that members of the Bangladesh cricket team were also present at one site.
Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed on lockdown in response to "a serious ongoing firearms incident"
Police swarm Christchurch mosque amid shooting
Armed police in New Zealand swarmed central Christchurch Friday amid a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city.
"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," police said in a statement.
10:27 (IST)
NZ cops aim to saturate area with forces
In his press conference where he announced that four have been taken into custody, New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said police are now seeking to "saturate" the city area to ensure that schools and other institutions can come out of lockdown.
"We will ensure that everyone who needs to go home can go home," he said.
10:24 (IST)
Awfully, awfully sad day: NZ deputy PM tweets
Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters, tweeted that this was an "awfully, awfully, sad day for New Zealand."
He added that there are lessons from the day which "we can call learn."
10:16 (IST)
4 in custody over mosque shootings: NZ Police
New Zealand police, reported CNN, has said that four people (three men and one woman) are in custody over the Christchurch mosque shootings, but they "cannot presume that the danger is gone."
10:15 (IST)
Photos of mosque emerge
Twitter user Mustafa Hamdani has uploaded an image of the outside of the Masjid al Noor mosque in central Christchurch where the attack took place.
The gunman entered this mosque first and began shooting with an automatic weapon, leading to what police has called "multiple fatalities".
10:09 (IST)
Death toll up to 27: Unconfirmed reports
Australian channel Nine News Melbourne has reported that there may be as many as 27 deaths in the twin mosque firings in Christchurch. AFP had reported local media as having quoted nine deaths.
10:07 (IST)
New Zealand cricket team tweets out condolences
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch," the team wrote through its official Twitter handle.
Both the Bangladeshi and Kiwi teams and support staff groups are safe, it assured. The third Test between the two countries has been cancelled.
10:02 (IST)
Photos of suspect's weapon shared on social media
Strategic affairs analyst Divya Kumar Soti tweeted a photo of the weapon used in at least one of the mosque shootings.
"In this picture, you can see "Gaston IV of Bearn" written over Christchurch shooter's weaponry. Gaston was viscount of Bearn was also known as "the Crusader" and fought in Reconquista of Spain and seige of Antioch against Turk muslims during the First Crusade," he wrote.
10:00 (IST)
World watches in shock as Christchurch massacre unfolds
People from all walks of life note sadness and disbelief as reports of multiple shootings in the New Zealand city of Christchurch trickle in.
09:54 (IST)
All mosques to shut their doors: NZ Police
New Zealand police have warned all mosques countrywide to shut their doors after active shooters opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch city centre, reported CNN.
Witness Mohammed Nazir told TVNZ that he "heard the big sound, the gun" at about 1.45 p.m.
"The second shot, I run, lots of people were sitting on the floor," he said. "The gun was (at the) front door, I run behind the mosque and I was sitting behind... and I called the police."
According to TVNZ, Nazir saw multiple deaths and injuries, including three women on the ground outside the mosque.
Canterbury Police NZ tweeted: "We have a critical incident in Deans Ave Christchurch. Please avoid the area. We will give more in the near future."
09:53 (IST)
Mosque was 'filled with worshippers' when attack happened
The mosques were packed with worshippers gathering for Friday afternoon prayers, and members of the Bangladesh cricket team were arriving when the shooter opened fire, AFP has reported.
The Masjid al Noor in central Christchurch was filled with worshippers, when the attack happened, as was a second mosque in suburban Linwood.
A Palestinian man in the mosque, who did not want to give his name, said he saw a man shot in the head.
"I heard three quick shots then after about 10 seconds it started again it must have been an automatic no one could pull a trigger that quick," he told AFP.
09:50 (IST)
Messages of solidarity and support pour in
"They should not close the mosques in New Zealand," wrote politician Nicholas Sarwark. Writer Wajahat Ali chipped in with the politics of the attack. Others criticised the attack on peaceful worshippers.
09:46 (IST)
Suspected shooter Australian citizen, reports say
Australian news outlet 1 NEWS has reported that the person behind the shooting is an Australian citizen.
It is not yet known if there was more than one person involved in the attack.
09:42 (IST)
Muslims a 'miniscule minority' in New Zealand population
Muslims constitute only about one percent of the total population in New Zealand, as per the government data.
The majority (77 percent) of New Zealand Muslims are overseas-born with the largest proportions identifying as Indian (29 percent) and as members of Middle Eastern groups (21 percent) such as Arab, Iranian and Iraqi, the Ministry of Social Development noted in its 2008 report.
09:39 (IST)
Local media reports 'at least 9 people dead'
Local media reported at least nine people were dead and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter."
"This is an evolving incident and we are working to confirm the facts, however we can confirm there have been a number of fatalities," commissioner Mike Bush said.
He said one person was in custody but there may be other offenders and armed officers were attending a number of scenes.
09:38 (IST)
Third shooting likely to have taken place outside a hospital, say unconfirmed reports
There have been reports of a third shooting outside a hospital and an unconfirmed shooting at a high school.
09:36 (IST)
New Zealand-Bangladesh Test called off
The third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been called off following the shooting at a mosque in Christchurch
09:35 (IST)
'No timeframe when lockdown will be lifted,' says police
"Due to the ongoing serious firearms incident in Central Christchurch Police would like to remind all parents and caregivers that schools across the city remain in lock down," writes NZ Police on Twitter.
Police has informed parents that there is no timeframe "at this stage" for when the lock down will be lifted. The children are being taken care of by schools, it assured.
09:25 (IST)
New Zealand PM tweets words of support
"What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand," tweeted PM Jacinda Ardern.
Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us.
09:23 (IST)
Police urge caution over sharing videos of shooting
"Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed," the New Zealand police tweeted.
TVNZ quoted the police as having confirmed that there have been multiple fatalities, and that there still is an active shooter scenario playing out.
One person is in custody and there have been people killed in two mosques, one on Deans Ave and one in Linwood.
09:20 (IST)
Air New Zealand offers helping hand to those travelling to-and-from Christchurch
Air New Zealand has released a statement around travel to Christchurch, reported local news channel TVNZ.
"We are deeply saddened by the shooting tragedy in #Christchurch city and our thoughts go out to all those involved.
"We are offering flexibility to anyone booked to travel to or from Christchurch today."
09:18 (IST)
'Lots of broken glass and bricks,' says eyewitness
Speaking to CNN, witness Mohan Ibn Ibrahim said he was inside the mosque when the gunman opened fire.
"I was in the mosque. It's a big mosque and there were more than 200 people inside. The gunmen came from the backside. Gunshots went on for a long time. We had to jump the wall to escape. I saw lots of broken glass and bricks on the backside of the mosque," he said.
He said that he had a friend in another mosque in the area had told him a gunman had opened fire there as well and five people were dead.
09:15 (IST)
VIDEO: Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park
An ESPN Cricinfo reporter who was with the Bangladeshi team when they managed to escape the site of the shooting, has uploaded a video of the team fleeing.
"They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," Mohammad Isam tweeted.
09:08 (IST)
Twitter suspends alleged shooter's account
Twitter has suspended an account purportedly used by New Zealand mass shooting suspect, a journalist has reported.
Facebook too has suspended the account that was used to live stream the massacre.
09:06 (IST)
'No one must go to a mosque under any circumstances,' says police commissioner
The Guardian reported that police commissioner Mike Bush has warned: “No one in the country must go to a mosque under any circumstances.”
09:05 (IST)
Chirstchurch locals on lockdown converge in Twitter thread
Several people sitting through the lockdown commented in a tweet asking people not to reveal details on the shooters' identities. Many asked for others to pray for them.
09:00 (IST)
Cops note 'multiple fatalities'
New Zealand police say 'multiple fatalities' have taken place in the mosque shooting.
08:59 (IST)
Police issue multiple warnings
Police warn worshippers not to visit mosques 'anywhere in New Zealand'.
08:58 (IST)
Other offenders in shootings: Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says may be 'other offenders' in Christchurch shootings, reports AFP.
08:53 (IST)
NZ prime minister confirms one person apprehended in mosque shooting
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the incident and said, "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence."
"Police has apprehended a person, but I don't have further details of him yet," she added.
08:49 (IST)
Unidentified person taken into custody, say reports
A person has been taken into custody, says a CNN report. Details on his or her identity are, however, unavailable still.
08:47 (IST)
New Zealand police asks people to stay vigilant
"We urge New Zealanders to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111," wrote New Zealand police on Twitter.
08:41 (IST)
Second shooting reported
New Zealand media reports of a shooting at a second mosque in the city of Christchurch.
08:38 (IST)
Shooter allegedly live streamed rampage
Reports identify shooter as Brenton Tarrant, 28, of Australia. He allegedly streamed footage of himself live on Facebook.
08:34 (IST)
Suspect supported Trump, say reports
The mosque shooting suspect, reports say, wrote that he supported US president Donald Trump, but not in every regard.
08:33 (IST)
Mosque shooter wrote he chose firearms to draw media attention, say reports
Reports claim that Christchurch mosque shooting suspect wrote in a manifesto, "I chose firearms for the affect it would have on social discourse," also said he hoped to draw media attention and hoped to influence political matters in the United States
08:31 (IST)
Six dead in shooting, reports say
Reports claim that six have died in Christchurch.
08:24 (IST)
Bangladesh cricket team escapes mosque shooting, say reports
Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP on Friday.
Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.
“They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.
Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that it was a "frightening experience" and that there were "active shooters".
08:23 (IST)
Police call this an 'evolving situation'
There are no official information on casualties yet.
08:21 (IST)
New Zealand police tweets on ongoing situation
"Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1:40 pm," it wrote.
08:19 (IST)
All schools placed on lockdown
Local media told AFP there were multiple casualties at one mosque and said another had been evacuated, and there were reports that members of the Bangladesh cricket team were also present at one site.
Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed on lockdown in response to "a serious ongoing firearms incident"
08:17 (IST)
Police swarm Christchurch mosque amid shooting
Armed police in New Zealand swarmed central Christchurch Friday amid a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city.
"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," police said in a statement.