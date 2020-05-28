Christchurch mosque shooter's sentencing postponed due to COVID-19; New Zealand court likely to announce date after lockdown

The sentencing of an Australian man who attacked two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch last year killing 51 people has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Cameron Mander issued a minute stating that the global pandemic and tight border controls along with quarantine measures have forced the delay. According to Mander, the judiciary wants to ensure victims and family members overseas can participate in the sentencing.

The attacker Brenton Tarran pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder and admitted attempted murder of another 40 people and a terrorism charge, reported BBC.

On 15 March, 2019 Tarran drove to the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch and began firing. Within 30-seconds he returned to his car, picked another weapon and re-entered the place of worship to resume shooting. Brenton live telecasted the horrific episode on Facebook as he passed from room to room killing people.

The accused also drove to Linwood mosque where he shot two more people outside before firing at the windows of the building. Two police officers chased and arrested him after the attack.

According to a report in New Zealand Herald, he pleaded guilty to all murder charges at a special High Court hearing in Christchurch on 26 March this year, before the country went into lockdown.

The country’s judiciary has been trying to zero-in on a sentencing date after coronavirus restrictions are lifted to accommodate those who want to witness the final sentencing of the 29-year-old Australian man, the report added.