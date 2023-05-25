Chinese woman’s bizarre morning lung health ritual is turning out to be a ‘human alarm clock’ for neighbours

A Chinese woman who wakes up every day at 6 am for a bike ride has been labelled a ‘human alarm clock’ by her irritated neighbours for her immense lung power. Every morning, much to the dismay of her neighbours, she shouts loudly to boost her lung capacity.

Her neighbours though, are not very happy with her morning health ritual and she has been dubbed ‘the human alarm clock’, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Since October 2022, the woman has been indulging in this health ritual in the neighbourhood and streets of Anhui province. As she passes by the street, she shouts towards nearby residential housing blocks with one arm stretched out towards the units.

Her voice can be heard across the block, one resident named Chang called her a ‘da geng woman’ – roughly meaning that night watchmen who used to tell the time by banging a gong as they walked the streets in ancient China.

Chang also posted a video of the woman’s daily routine on Chinese social media. He can be heard saying in the video, “Here she comes. Ready… start.”

The woman is shown cycling towards his building and letting out a shout for about 10 seconds.

As the woman let out another long shout, the man says, “Here’s another one.”

The video has amassed more than 70,000 views on Chinese social media with several comments.

For the video, Chang in his turn started waking up early to record a video diary of her daily routine.

On Day 14, a group of residents confronted the woman and asked her to stop making such loud noises. After the confrontation, the woman no longer shouted instead she slapped her legs, arms and chest.

Now, after crossing Chang’s block, the woman resumes her shouting regime in an attempt to have healthy lungs.

