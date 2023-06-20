Chinese woman fined Rs 3,400 in pub as 'punishment' for lacking 'vibrant vibe'

In a bizarre incident, a woman was stunned to find out that she was overcharged 300 yuan or Rs 3,433 at a pub in Eastern China. This was precisely because she and her friends were “not creating a vibrant enough vibe,” as per South China Morning Post. In response to the woman’s complaint, the staff explained that the extra charge was a ‘punishment’ for the poor atmosphere surrounding their booth. It turned out that the booth given to the group was too small, but the group eventually decided to stay, according to the woman.

The pub incident

The report also stated that the unidentified woman had reserved the VIP booth at Boom Shake Bar, located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. After receiving the bill for 4,988 yuan or Rs 57,100, they discovered an additional bottle of wine and a ‘mysterious charge’ of 300 yuan. In response, the woman confronted staff, who explained that the fee was a ‘punishment’ since the atmosphere around the booth was unsatisfactory.

The unidentified woman told Pear Video, a popular video streaming app that, “He said we were fined as the vibe around us during the last hour there was not vibrant enough.” According to her, he further said: “We went there as consumers, not to work to create a vibe. Why should we be penalised?” The woman added that she was also billed for an extra bottle of wine worth more than 1,000 yuan or Rs 11,444.

Disagreement between customer and management

A disagreement ensued between the woman and bar management over the issue, which led to the group settling their bill.

The waiter relented only after repeated complaints from the woman to the bar company. Bar manager claimed that the waiter is responsible for extra charge since he worked as a subcontractor. According to the manager, the waiter, surnamed Li, worked on commission through a third-party sales company and the charge was unrelated to the bar. “This is the problem of the waiter, not our company,” the manager added.

Later, an amount of 1,480 yuan was refunded which was charged as a “vibe fine” along with an extra bottle of wine that the woman did not order.

Bizarre case enjoined discussion in China

The strange incident baffled social media users. A discussion about consumer rights in China was also sparked by the bizarre case.

According to SCMP, one user said, “At first, I thought it was the worker being fined. Then I confirmed the consumer was fined, and I didn’t believe it was true. What a rare case!”

“I am lucky to see this kind of extremely incredible news,” another person said on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.