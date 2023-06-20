Chinese vacationer ‘raped’ by butler in high-end Maldives hotel

A Chinese woman was allegedly raped by a butler in a prominent luxury hotel in Maldives where she was lodging during a vacation.

Sharing her ordeal on Twitter, she sustained deep injuries all over her body and when she reported to the hotel staff and police, she was asked to vacate her room at the earliest.

The woman said she had extended her stay in Maldives and checked in the hotel where she was allocated a butler who helped her settle down and explained all the facilities in the hotel room to her.

‘Forced open mouth to kiss’

She said that her mobile phone went kaput after she “unfortunately” splashed water into her phone.

The women said she then called up the front desk of the hotel to seek help. After few minutes the same butler came to her room and allowed her to use her sim in his phone and speak to her mother.

“He then sat on the bed and started chatting with me,” she alleged.

The woman further said that the butler asked her, “Why did you come alone? Where do you live?”

She further alleged that the butler then asked her questions about what she did last night. “And if I slept outside by the room pool. And that’s when I realised he watched me. And I wanted to change the topic,” the woman said.

The Chinese woman said that he left the room for a brief moment and came back because her mother had sent a WeChat.

He then started talking and asking questions from her. “He took a chewing gum and started chewing and asked me if I wanted to kiss, which left me numb. I was blank. I said no I don’t like physical contact. I took my computer and translated it to him in case he didn’t understand,” she alleged.

“He then said don’t worry you can feel comfortable with me and leaned towards me and touched my mouth. I didn’t open my mouth and he said, ‘no need to be ashamed sex is ok’ and tried to force open my mouth with his tongue. He asked me if I am gay or not because I didn’t let him,” the woman alleged.

“I was in my pyjams. He started forcing his tongue into my mouth and said he will be a gentleman,” she said.

Forcible oral sex

The woman further alleged that the hotel butler pushed her to bed and started removing his pants. “He put his pen*s in my mouth twice. He then went ahead and touch me down in my private part and tried to intercourse,” she claimed.

When the woman was restricting him and pushing him away, he did not stop and “tried to have sex”.

When he could not succeed, “he stretched his fingers inside my private part. I then got up and ran and wrapped myself in a quilt,” she said.

“He then asked me if he can touch my breasts to cum. I refused,” the woman said, adding that he then used his hands and released himself on her computer screen.

He then took a towel from the toilet and wiped off the screen of the computer. “He then said you need time to open up and he will be back and he left. I gathered myself and informed the managers in the hotel about it,” the woman said.

Hotel hostile

The tourist said that managers in the hotel came to her room and behaved as if nothing had happened. She said she asked the staff to call the police.

“They said they will call police and in the meantime, two staffs came and took my computer with his semen and the towel too. I told them this should be handed over to police only,” she added.

The woman said that police came and took her statement. They also took sample of her mouth. “They (police) told me it would take a week to get the result. And I should leave before the results come,” she said.

The police also allegedly told the woman that they had no reason to arrest him.

Bruised black and blue

The woman said that she had underwent a medical examination and had bruises all over her body.

“I was then asked to leave the hotel at the earliest. And that it’s a case between police and Usham (the butler) and nothing to do with the hotel. And that they can no longer arrange my accommodation. I left the hotel and there wasn’t even an apology,” she said.

“I was raped in your hotel and you did nothing. You told me I did this to get a free stay. I paid the full amount to the hotel. I am a Chinese living in Australia my family is well reputed and rich,” the woman claimed.

