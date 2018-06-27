Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Chinese telco Huawei lobbies hard to allay Australia's security concerns

World Reuters Jun 27, 2018 07:06:23 IST

Chinese telco Huawei lobbies hard to allay Australia's security concerns

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Chinese telecom firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's [HWL.UL] network equipment is "safe and secure", its Australian chairman said on Wednesday, ramping up the company's public lobbying against concerns that its links to China pose a security risk.

Australia is likely to bar Huawei from participating in a 5G mobile telecommunications roll-out as it fears the company is de facto controlled by Beijing and sensitive infrastructure will be vulnerable to eavesdropping, according to Australian media reports.

"Banning Huawei will not make the Australian telecom ecosystem safer, but will have a huge impact on the industry and the prices and services Australians receive," John Lord, chairman of Huawei's Australian unit, told Australian Associated Press on Wednesday.

"It will be a great policy failure and demonstrate to the world that we are not ready for the new reality of a smart and innovative China," said Lord, adding Huawei's products are "safe and secure".

The spat between Huawei and Australia's security agencies lands amid a low in Sino-Australian relations and intense concern at Chinese influence in Australian politics.

Huawei, whose chairman Lord, was a former Rear Admiral in Australia's Navy, emerged on Tuesday as the top corporate sponsor of international trips by Australian federal politicians.

Australia is preparing to pass laws designed to limit China's influence in domestic affairs following criticism by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that Beijing was interfering.

Turnbull said on Wednesday his government was still mulling Huawei's role in the country's nascent 5G network.

"We'll continue to consider that and get the best advice on that from our national security agencies," he said.

Huawei, the world's largest maker of telecommunications network equipment and the No. 3 smartphone supplier, has already been virtually shut out from the giant U.S. market because of national security concerns.

It was blocked on security grounds from supplying equipment to Australia's new broadband network and Australia this month promised hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure Huawei did not build an internet cable between Australia and the Solomon Islands.

The diplomatic rift between Australia and China has spilled into the trade sphere in recent weeks as Australian wine exporters such as Treasury Wine Estates have faced delays getting some products through Chinese customs.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 07:06 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores