'Chinese spy balloon had America's gear for audio-video spying'

The Chinese spy balloon that flew over the US earlier this year used American technology to gather audio-visual information.

A confidential investigation revealed that the balloon was equipped with commercially available gear from the US, as well as specialized Chinese sensors and other equipment to capture photos, videos, and other data for transmission back to China.

A report on the same published in WSJ cited officials from various US defense and intelligence agencies who conducted the analysis.

These preliminary findings support the belief that the balloon was designed for espionage rather than the weather monitoring purposes that China had claimed.

However, despite its journey over Alaska, Canada, and parts of the contiguous US, the balloon did not appear to transmit any data back to China during its eight-day flight.

At present, there has been no response from the White House or the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding these revelations.

In February, the US military intercepted and destroyed the spy balloon after it flew over sensitive military installations, leading to a diplomatic conflict between the two nations.

