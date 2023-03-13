Chinese president Xi to visit Russia next week, will hold talks with Putin: Report

Chinese president Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, Russia’s Tass news agency reported on 30 January that Putin had invited Xi to visit in the spring, indicating that the trip is happening earlier than expected.

The visit comes as the US accuses China of mulling supplying arms to Russia. China has denied the accusations.

Last month, Putin hosted China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow and signalled that Xi would travel to Russia.

Xi’s first trip to Russia since Ukraine war began

This will be the Chinese president’s first trip to Russia since the Ukraine war began.

The visit gains more prominence in the context of recent global developments.

Earlier this month, Xi became China’s most powerful leader in decades when he was reanointed for another five years at the helm of the world’s most populous nation, in a break with long-standing political precedent.

Last week, Beijing brokered a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, in which the two West Asian rivals renewed diplomatic ties.

With inputs from agencies

