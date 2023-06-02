Chinese man fired for spending 6 hours of shift time in toilet

A man in China was fired because of his peculiar habit. The employee, known by his surname Wang, spent close to six hours a shift in the lavatory while at work. He turned to the courts for justice after being stricken by termination by his employer. In the end, his appeal citing medical reasons was dismissed and the Chinese courts sided with the employer.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Wang joined the company in April 2006 and began working on a non-fixed-term contract since April 2013. In December 2014, he was treated for a medical problem involving anus. This particular operation marked the start of his “adventures in the lavatory.” Although the treatment was successful, the employee insisted that he continued experiencing pain. As a result, he had to spend between three to six hours a day on the toilet seat since July 2015.

Toilet visit records

SCMP’s report states that as per company records, between 7 to 17 September, 2015, Wang used the lavatory two to three times in a shift. The toilet visits came down to 22 during that particular period, with each visit lasting for a duration of about 47 minutes to 3 hours.

The company issued a termination contract on September 23 that year. The employee handbook included provisions for slothfulness, early exits, and unexplained leaves. In response, Wang filed for intervention, requesting that his job be re-assigned to him. It was after a series of prolonged legal processes that Wang failed to get his job back, the publication reported.

The Chinese courts ruled his termination as legal and justified and declared his prolonged daily visits to the toilet as beyond reasonable physiological needs. On Chinese social media, the news created a lot of buzz, with most siding with the employers.

“Spending four hours out of an eight-hour working day in the lavatory? What employer could accept that?” SCMP quoted a user as saying. Another jokingly added, “It’s like being paid to use the loo.”

