Have you ever come across a job listing that raised eyebrows? A similar peculiar requirement by a Chinese firm has left people miffed and baffled at the same time. As reported by South China Morning Post (SCMP), a job advertisement by a China-based electronics company says that they are looking for potential candidates who do not smoke, consume alcohol, or are vegetarians, that is, abstain from eating meat. These unusual demands have created an uproar on various social media platforms in China, with Internet users shocked by the issue.

As per the Hong Kong-based newspaper, this unusual posting gained traction after a candidate shared it on social media. The post gave details regarding the brief exchange between the candidate and the Human Resources (HR) employee of the Shenzhen-based company.

What does the company offer?

Based on the screenshots shared by the applicant, the South-eastern China-based electronics company offered a substantial amount of salary with numbers starting at 5,000 yuan which is approximately Rs 57,200 for roles involving operations and merchandise. Furthermore, the company also offered free accommodation. But here’s a catch: potential candidates shouldn’t smoke, drink or consume meat.

According to the online exchange between the two, the shocked candidate raised eyebrows at the unusual requirements for the job. The applicant reiterated: “Don’t smoke? Don’t drink? Don’t eat meat?”

The odd exchange continues

During the interview, HR said: “If you don’t eat meat, why do others kill animals? Fish give all to fishermen, but fishermen eat them.” To which, the applicant replied: “Are you all right?” In a rude tone, the interviewer snapped back: “Just mind your own business.”

The interviewer cited the logic behind the move as part of the company’s corporate culture and not associated with any individual bias at all.

In a subsequent interview with Bailu Video, as reported by SCMP, the unnamed HR claimed that eating, although it brings pleasure, is often associated with killing acts. Adding further that if people are hungry for meat, they can’t show kindness to themselves or others. HR also revealed that the company’s canteen offered no meat-related dishes to promote a healthy corporate culture. However, she denied allegations of forcibly imposing such rules on potential candidates.

The bizarre job stunned Internet users.

A user called the incident ‘funny.’ He asked, “Is the company hiring monks, nuns or employees?”

“Might it be because the canteen doesn’t want to spend a penny on meat? said another.

However, this is not the first time China has made headlines for peculiar hiring requirements. In the past, another factory was slammed for not hiring 2 candidates until they got rid of tattoos on their bodies. This sparked heated discussions about the prevailing stereotypes in mainland China.