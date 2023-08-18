Chinese embassy 'appreciates' India Coast Guard's timely mid-sea evacuation of its citizen

The Chinese embassy expressed its “heartful appreciation” to the Indian Coast Guard for successfully conducting the medical evacuation of a Chinese national aboard a Panama-flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 Kms in the Arabian sea off Mumbai.

The evacuation was carried out on the intervening night of 16 and 17 August amidst challenging weather conditions.

The vessel was enroute to UAE from China when the Chinese national had reported chest pain and showed symptoms of cardiac arrest.

“Our heartful appreciation to @IndiaCoastGuard for the timely and professional medical evacuation of a Chinese citizen in Arabian sea off Mumbai,” Chinese Embassy in India said.

On Wednesday, the Indian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, received information that one of the crew members of the vessel had a cardiac arrest with high BP and required urgent medical attention.

Immediately, communication was established with the vessel and necessary telemedicine advice was provided. Considering the best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by CG ALH MK-III safely. He was administered first aid and later transferred to the agent of the vessel for further medical management.

The operation was undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled saving the life of a foreign national at sea. It also reaffirms the Indian Coast Guards’ commitment to the motto "We Protect".

With inputs from agencies