Chinese diplomat Wang Yi calls for stable ties with India
China and India have agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on border issues at an early date, the Chinese foreign ministry said
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi has called for stabilising bilateral ties between Beijing and New Delhi as he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Jakarta on Friday.
The two met on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta where Wang told Jaishankar that the two Asian neighbouring countries need mutual support instead of “suspicion”
China and India need to work in the same direction to find a solution to border issues acceptable to both sides, Wang told Jaishankar during their meeting on Friday.
“The two sides should support each other and accomplish things together, rather than wear each other down or suspect each other,” Wang said.
He added that both countries should not let specific issues define their whole relationship.
Meanwhile, China and India have agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on border issues at an early date, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
The Indo-Sino relationship suffered a setback in 2020 when over 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting during a border clash that forced both sides to fortify positions and deploy large numbers of troops and equipment.
In retaliation, New Delhi has also ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok since 2020. It has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.
