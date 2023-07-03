Chinese defence minister meets Russian navy head, decides to hold joint military exercises 'regularly'

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu on Monday met the head of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov in Beijing, the Chinese defence military said.

The two held discussions to strengthen Russia and China’s military capabilities and boost communications at all levels. Shangfu and Yevmenov also agreed to hold joint military exercises and patrol on a regular basis.

Shangfu also said that he hoped both countries could “strengthen communication at all levels”, according to a readout from the Chinese defence ministry.

Moscow and Beijing should “make positive contributions to maintaining regional and world peace and stability”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Admiral said that Beijing and Moscow must “continue to expand exchanges at all levels of the two countries’ navies” and “continuously push the relationship between the two militaries to new heights.”

Monday’s talks were the most high-level discussions held between the two countries since the Wagner mutiny occurred late last month.

Beijing said it supported Russia in “protecting national stability” following the mutiny but leader Xi Jinping is yet to hold public talks with President Vladimir Putin over the incident.

Meanwhile, China claims to be a neutral party in the Russia-Ukraine war. However, western countries have long blamed Beijing for not condemning the war waged by Russia.

The two countries have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with their strategic partnership having only grown closer since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The two countries’ militaries frequently hold joint drills.

The chief of staff of Russia’s armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, said last month his country’s strong military partnership with China provided stability around the world.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.