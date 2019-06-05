China's Xi says country has ability and confidence to meet all challenges - Xinhua

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has the conditions, ability and confidence to meet all risks and challenges and its economy is stable and healthy, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian media on Tuesday according to a transcript published by the Xinhua news agency.

He also said that China had ample room for manoeuvre in the macroeconomic policy space, Xinhua said.

Xi made the remarks to the TASS Russian News Agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper ahead of his state visit to Russia.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

