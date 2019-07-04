China's Sichuan province hit by 5.6-magnitude earthquake; authorities assessing damage to life and property

Beijing: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province, a week after thirty-one people were injured in a tremor in the same area.

The quake jolted Gongxian County of Yibin City in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

The quake struck at 10.17 am (local time), at a depth of 8 kilometre. The epicentre is monitored at 28.41° North latitude and 104.74° East longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

Diao Ping, party chief of a residential community in Gongquan township, told state-run Xinhua News Agency that no buildings collapsed so far in the quake.

Diao said two smaller aftershocks followed the quake.

Local authorities are checking the quake casualties and losses, the report said.

On 23 June, 31 people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Gongxian County in the southwest province.

21 of them were hospitalised for observation and treatment, officials of the city of Yibin told media.

The quake struck at 10.29 pm (local time) Saturday, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre is monitored at 28.43° north latitude and 104.77° east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

