China's President Xi Jinping warns against 'New Cold War' at SCO summit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against “colour revolutions” and a “new Cold War” Tuesday, according to a state media readout of his speech to a virtual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders.

“We must be highly vigilant against external forces fomenting a ‘new Cold War’ and creating confrontation in the region, and resolutely oppose any country interfering in internal affairs and staging a ‘colour revolution’ for any reason,” Xi said.

Earlier On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping urged members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to continue in the correct direction and strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, emphasising that the historical trend of peace, development, and win-win cooperation is irreversible.

The US on Monday recommended Americans reconsider travelling to China because of arbitrary law enforcement and exit bans and the risk of wrongful detentions.

No specific cases were cited, but the advisory came after a 78-year-old U.S. citizen was sentenced to life in prison on spying charges in May.

It also followed the passage last week of a sweeping Foreign Relations Law that threatens countermeasures against those seen as harming China’s interests.

The advisory also said that Chinese authorities “appear to have broad discretion to deem a wide range of documents, data, statistics, or materials as state secrets and to detain and prosecute foreign nationals for alleged espionage.”

It listed a wide range of potential offences from taking part in demonstrations to sending electronic messages critical of Chinese policies or even simply conducting research into areas deemed sensitive.

