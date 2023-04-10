China’s PLA 'seals off' Taiwan on third day of military drills

Beijing: On the third day of wargames surrounding the self-governing island, China simulated “closing off” Taiwan while the United States sent a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters as a show of force.

In response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visiting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, an encounter it had warned would elicit a ferocious response, China started the exercises.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China claimed that the wargames involved “closing” Taiwan after two days of drills that simulated targeted attacks on the island and its encirclement.

According to the military, one of China’s two aircraft carriers “participated in today’s exercise.”

The USS Milius, a guided-missile destroyer, was sent through disputed areas of the South China Sea on Monday. The US had previously urged China to exercise prudence.

“This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the US Navy said in a statement

The ship had travelled close to the Spratly Islands, which are an archipelago that China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei all claim as their own. 800 miles or roughly 1,300 km separate it from Taiwan.

China became even more irate after the Milius was sent out, accusing it of “illegally intruding” into its territorial waters.

Lin Ke-qiang, a 60-year-old cook who lives on Beigan island in Taiwan’s Matsu archipelago, which is visible from China’s mainland, told AFP that he just did not want conflict.

“We, common people, just want to live peaceful and stable lives,” Lin said, adding Taiwan’s military was no match for China’s.

“If any war happens, now that their missiles are so advanced, there’s no way our side could resist. This side will be levelled to the ground.”

During a civil war that ended in 1949, China and Taiwan divided. China has promised to one day annex Taiwan and sees it as part of its territory.

The US has purposefully avoided saying whether it will militarily defend Taiwan. Yet, it has provided diplomatic assistance and sold Taipei weapons for decades to help assure its ability to defend itself.

McCarthy and Tsai met while McCarthy was returning home after a trip to two ally nations in Central America.

Following a visit to the island by McCarthy’s predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, in August of last year, China conducted its greatest display of force in years, deploying warships, missiles, and fighter jets all around Taiwan. McCarthy and Tsai met last week in the US as opposed to Taiwan.

This was seen as a compromise that would show support for Taiwan while preventing the escalation of hostilities with China. The most recent wargames, however, were started not long after Tsai returned to Taiwan, despite China’s repeated warnings against any meeting.

“These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces and against their provocative activities,” said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman, said about “Joint Sword”.

In response to the exercises, Tsai promised to collaborate with “the US and other like-minded countries” in order to counter “continuing authoritarian expansionism”.

Live-fire training were scheduled to take place on Monday off the rocky Fujian province coast of China, which is 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the Matsu islands and 190 kilometres from Taipei.

The manoeuvres, according to the regional maritime authorities, will take place around Pingtan, a southeasterly island that is China’s closest point to Taiwan, from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

A pilot claiming to have “arrived in the northern part of Taiwan Island” with missiles “locked into place” was seen in a video posted to the Eastern Theatre Command’s official WeChat account on Monday.

A military officer’s whistle in another film with dramatic orchestral music causes soldiers to rush into position as a simulated onslaught on Taiwan is shown on screen.

(With agency inputs)

