China’s Hainan Airlines under fire for policy to suspend ‘overweight’ flight attendants

A Chinese airline is facing huge backlash for its new policy of suspending cabin crew members if their weight exceeds the permissible limit set by the airline.

China’s Hainan Airlines recently introduced its “weight reference standard” and the move rapidly turned viral on social media, according to Global Times. The new guidelines specified body size and weight control standards for women flight attendants at different levels.

Earlier, the airline had said it would suspend female flight attendants if their weight exceeded the “standard limit,” before clarifying that the new policy would be applicable to all cabin crew irrespective of their gender.

The “standard” weight for Hainan Airlines crew will be calculated based on their height. The standard weight calculation formula of female flight attendants is “height (cm) -110 = standard weight (kg). So, if a flight attendant measures 158 cm (5.1 feet), they would be required to maintain a weight of 48 kg.

The airline’s new guidelines further said that crew members who are less than 5% over the weight limit would be monitored by the company each month to ensure they don’t gain weight. Female crew members who are 10% overweight will face immediate suspension and will be put on a weight reduction plan.

The Chinese airline confirmed to news outlets that it had issued a weight reference standard but clarified that it would apply to all crew members, not just women employees.

The standard is “based on the standard human body weight reference and matched with the healthy weight range measurement for the crew” the airline said, adding that the guidelines would help better manage the crew’s “health, physical shape and posture.”

“This is intended to advocate healthy living habits and maintain a good professional image and healthy physique by anchoring the reference target, rather than passively waiting for individual crew members’ physique to change significantly and then affect safety service work,” the airline said.

