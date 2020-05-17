China's ambassador to Israel found dead at Tel Aviv home, says foreign ministry; police investigating death of 58-yr-old

Chinese ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, the Israeli police said.

No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.

“As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene,” a police spokesman told Reuters.

However, a Global Times report quoted an anonymous source as saying that he died due to health reasons. It also quoted the Israeli foreign ministry as saying that all evidence indicates that the ambassador died of natural causes.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, told Reuters initial indications were that Du died in his sleep of natural causes.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom are not in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China.

The ambassador's death comes just days after he condemned comments by visiting US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

