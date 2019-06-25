China Vice Premier Liu holds call with Lighthizer, Mnuchin

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the call, which took place on Monday, the Chinese and U.S. officials exchanged opinions on trade and agreed to maintain communications, the statement said.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Richard Pullin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.