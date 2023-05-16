China, US had engaged in military standoff near Hong Kong, reveals PLA

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has disclosed for the first time that early in 2021, China and the US engaged in a fierce military conflict that brought them as close as 150 km from Hong Kong. To prevent Beijing from obtaining its own floating sonars, the US was forced to destroy them.

According to a report by a team of Chinese military scientists, a day before the deadly riots took place at the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021, three US military aircraft had launched a hunt for a submarine hunt unusually close to the Chinese shoreline.

The information is revealed in the first publicly available report on the event on January 5, which saw one anti-submarine plane fly as near as 150 kilometres (93 miles) from Hong Kong.

According to the report, the PLA, which was conducting a naval drill nearby, quickly sent out a counter force, the number and composition of which are yet unknown.

According to the allegation, which was released on April 25 by the Chinese-language journal Shipboard Electronic Countermeasures, the two troops were so near that the US military “self-destroyed” its floating sonars to keep the delicate equipment out of the hands of China.

The team claimed that the US activities posed a serious threat to China’s national security and was led by Liu Dongqing of PLA Unit 95510.

“In a time of war, this could pose a detrimental threat to our submarines carrying out critical missions,” the study said.

The Dongsha islands, also known as the Pratas islands, are a collection of atolls and reefs that are under Taiwanese authority. The story claims that US spy planes planted sensors in the waters close to these islands.

The episode was risky because Beijing, which views Taiwan as a renegade colony that should be brought under mainland authority, by force if necessary, could view any perceived support for Taipei’s governance of the islands as severely provocative.

Only Taipei and Beijing claim the Dongsha islands, in contrast to other disputed islands in the South China Sea where the US has been conducting freedom of navigation operations to counter what it views as disproportionate Chinese claims.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.