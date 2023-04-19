China trying to establish hegemony against India, increases mapping operations in Indian Ocean
The Chinese PLA now has the ability to project military force far from the borders of China, including into the Indian Ocean region
New Delhi: China is reportedly undertaking surveys in the Indian Ocean in order to increase the size and impact of its naval presence in the region.
These surveys are thought to be part of a larger plan by China to establish the dominance of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the Indian Ocean region.
India and other countries in the region are concerned about China’s expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean. Some observers have asserted that China’s ultimate objective might be to build a military base of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) nearby.
According to media reports, in recent years, China has made significant investments in the PLA Navy (PLAN), including the manufacture of new warships and the development of cutting-edge naval technologies. The Chinese PLA now has the ability to project military force far from the borders of China, including into the Indian Ocean region.
Due to its crucial trade routes and abundant natural resources, the Indian Ocean is a strategically significant region. The expansion of China’s influence and the growing strength of the PLA Navy (PLAN) is challenging India’s position as the major nation in the Indian Ocean region.
The security and stability of the region could be greatly impacted by China’s entry into the Indian Ocean. The power balance in the Indian Ocean is likely to change as China’s PLA Navy (PLAN) becomes more powerful and capable, which may result in increased tension and conflict.
