China trashes US request for restoration of military communication

China has clearly denied one of US’ requests of restoring military-to-military contacts between the two countries. During his recent visit to Beijing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeatedly raised the issue of military communications but was rebuffed by the Chinese.

Blinken said it was “absolutely vital” US and China have these kind of communications and it was something the United States will keep working on.

Why China does not want to restart military communications?

China suspended regular military contacts with US in August 2022 after the then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. However, the problem existed even before her visit.

The US says since 2021, China has declined or has failed to respond to over a dozen requests from the Department of Defence for top-level dialogues.

Meanwhile, China said it has refused to restart military communications as sanctions have been imposed by US. Beijing was possibly referring to sanctions on its defence minister, Li Shangfu.

The sanctions on Li were part of a broad package of measures against Russia, even before its invasion of Ukraine, imposed in 2018 over his involvement in China’s purchase of combat aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles from Moscow.

Yang Tao, Chinese Foreign Ministry official overseeing North American affairs at a press briefing earlier this week said, “The US side is surely aware of why there is difficulty in military-to-military exchanges.”

“One of the reasons is unilateral sanctions against the Chinese side. They first need to remove impediments and create conditions for military-to-military cooperation,” Yang said.

Earlier this month, Li declined an invitation to speak with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a defence forum in Singapore.

“The US says the sanctions don’t prevent Li from holding talks with US officials, but culturally, Chinese officials may expect a form of public remedy before agreeing to re-engage after sanctions,” Li Nan of the National University of Singapore said.

“You impose sanctions on the guy, and then you also want to have dialogue with the guy from the Chinese perspective, that doesn’t make any sense,” Nan said.

Why US wants to restore military contacts?

Washington wants to restore military contacts as it wants to avoid an incident similar to one in 2001 when the US Navy aircraft and a Chinese interceptor jet collided in mid-air off the Chinese island of Hainan. The incident led to the death of the Chinese pilot and the US aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Hainan without Chinese approval.

There is also fear among the US and other nations of a potential accident involving the militaries of United States and Chinese that could spiral out of control.

Tension between Beijing and Washington has increased over the recent months, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon over US territory.

Earlier in June, a Chinese warship unexpectedly cut in front of a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, forcing it to slow down to avoid impact. Few days ago, a Chinese fighter jet flew in front of a US warplane over the South China Sea in a manoeuvre the US described as unnecessarily aggressive.

“The most important thing for the US side is to avoid these accidents,” said Nan.

With inputs from PTI

