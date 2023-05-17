China to foreign envoys in Beijing: 'Remove pro-Ukraine propaganda from embassy walls'
Several Western embassies have exhibited posters expressing solidarity with Ukraine in both Chinese and English. The Canadian embassy's display, in particular, has attracted the attention of news photographers
Local reports from Beijing revealed Wednesday that the Chinese government has issued a notice to several embassies and international organizations, urging them to remove inappropriate signage from their premises.
The request likely pertains to pro-Ukraine posters displayed by the embassies of Canada, Poland, and Germany.
As reported by Kyodo News, the memorandum advises foreign embassies against utilizing the exterior walls of their buildings for “political propaganda” and emphasizes the importance of avoiding conflicts between nations.
The notice, allegedly sent by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on May 10, also reminds recipients of their obligation to adhere to Chinese laws and regulations.
However, there is no indication that China intends to disregard the principle of diplomatic immunity established by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Additionally, some embassies have showcased the “rainbow progress” flag to support LGBT causes.
According to Kyodo, Beijing’s request has sparked a negative response among Western embassies.
A European diplomat remarked that there is no reasonable justification for the request and stated that their embassy will not comply. As of now, none of the signs have been taken down.
Despite pressure from the United States and its allies to align with the West in opposing Russia, the Beijing government has maintained its stance and called for a peaceful resolution to the heightened hostilities since February 2022.
During a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that the US should examine its own role and responsibilities regarding the Ukraine issue and refrain from coercing other nations to take sides or engaging in smear campaigns.
Wang further emphasized that most countries desire a peaceful settlement for the Ukraine crisis, instead of exacerbating the situation through increased arms sales or actions that escalate tensions, which he attributed to the actions of the United States.
