China tells Japan it is 'deeply concerned' by Tokyo's military build up
'To be honest, we are concerned about Japan's release of new defence and security documents,' Weidong said at the start of his meeting with Yamada in Tokyo
New Delhi: China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong told his Japanese counterpart Shigeo Yamada on Wednesday that Beijing was deeply concerned by Tokyo’s military buildup and criticised Tokyo for adopting a “Cold War mentality” in their first formal security talks in four years.
“To be honest, we are concerned about Japan’s release of new defence and security documents,” Weidong said at the start of his meeting with Yamada in Tokyo, reported Reuters.
In the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tokyo is concerned that Beijing will use military force to take control of Taiwan, drawing Japan into a conflict. As a result, Tokyo is holding security talks aimed at reducing tensions between the East Asian neighbours.
According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, both the diplomats agreed to continue to closely communicate at “various levels” towards building “a constructive and stable” bilateral ties.
Security, the economy, and people-to-people exchanges will likely be on the agenda of the upcoming round of negotiations, which is anticipated to take place in China.
