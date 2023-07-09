China tamps down on gatherings providing false information

China is tamping down on meetings that provide false information and could harm citizens, state media said, as the authorities step up oversight on what they consider questionable activities in various areas.

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and 10 other authorities issued a circular calling for a nationwide crackdown on meetings that “disrupt market order, affect social security and stability, and infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of the people,” Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the Chinese government, it intends to restrict activities such as meetings and forums that collect fees in an irregular manner, as well as programmes that offer participants with money, expensive presents, or stocks.

According to state media, the irregular activities include unauthorised endeavours purporting to be arranged by authorities and activities incorrectly characterised as “national,” “international,” or “summits.”

China has recently shut down over 100,000 internet accounts it claims are responsible for bogus news and information, as well as rumours that harm enterprises.

According to China, in recent years, some unregistered businesses have impersonated official institutions or legally structured “cottage” forum operations, or carried out fraud and wealth accumulation through forum activities, infringing on people’s legitimate rights and upsetting market order.